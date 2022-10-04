Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.94.

Victory Capital Stock Up 6.1 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

