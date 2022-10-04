VIBE Price Up 6.1% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $783,885.34 and approximately $202.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

