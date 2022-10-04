Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.
Vertiv Stock Performance
VRT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Vertiv
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vertiv Company Profile
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertiv (VRT)
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.