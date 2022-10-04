Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.