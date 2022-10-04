Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $242,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.