Venus Reward Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $85,489.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $85,489.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official website is venus.io. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus enables a decentralized stablecoin, VAI, built on Binance Smart Chain that is backed by a basket of stablecoins and crypto assets without centralized control. A Decentralized Marketplace for Lenders and Borrowers with Borderless Stablecoins.Funds held within the protocol can earn APY's based on the market demand for that asset. Interest is earned by the block and can be used as collateral to borrow assets or to mint stablecoins.”

