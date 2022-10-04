Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 92,355 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,355 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.86% of Federal Signal worth $40,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 29.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 287,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.8 %

FSS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.