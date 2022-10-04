Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 41,670 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,670 shares during the period. ExlService makes up approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.74% of ExlService worth $85,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of EXLS traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.62. 3,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,902. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $179.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

