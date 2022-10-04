Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Diamondback Energy worth $37,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

