Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,281 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $46,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,695,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after buying an additional 229,040 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $5,297,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,136,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

