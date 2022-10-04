Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $31.24 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of International Game Technology worth $31,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in International Game Technology by 1,862.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 656,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in International Game Technology by 1,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Game Technology Trading Up 6.1 %

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 34,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.