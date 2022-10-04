Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of CMS Energy worth $55,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 334.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,270. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

