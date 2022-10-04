Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 248,121 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $172,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $690,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,514. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

