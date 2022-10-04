Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 114,495 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.99% of Fabrinet worth $29,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1,833.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130,299 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.