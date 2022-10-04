Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
VBLT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,108,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.54% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
