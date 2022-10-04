Vanilla Trading Down 18.1% This Week (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.16 or 0.06709092 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00086615 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033606 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065334 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030295 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017975 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001771 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
