Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $72,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 376,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 140,509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.