Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after buying an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.