Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $9.37 on Tuesday, hitting $346.35. The company had a trading volume of 125,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

