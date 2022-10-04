Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s 8th Largest Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.51. 134,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

