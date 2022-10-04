Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

VNQ traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. 242,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,769. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

