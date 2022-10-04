Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $7.25 on Tuesday, reaching $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

