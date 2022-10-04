Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.