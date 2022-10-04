Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 24,047 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,047 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 618,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ KLIC opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.
