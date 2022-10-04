Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 173,548 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 857,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,548 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 3.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $80,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.