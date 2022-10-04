Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,541,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,831 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $37,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Victory Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.