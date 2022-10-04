Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $42,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $203.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

