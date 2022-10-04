Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $53.13 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $53,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,018,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.