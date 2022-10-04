Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $50.73 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Chemed comprises 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Chemed worth $50,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $446.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

