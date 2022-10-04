Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,210,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,592 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 5.07% of Purple Innovation worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRPL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 3.7 %

PRPL stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Purple Innovation

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,346.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $117,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Articles

