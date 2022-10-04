V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. V.F. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,924,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. V.F. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

