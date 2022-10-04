V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $36.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.