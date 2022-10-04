USDX [Lighthouse] Trading 3.3% Lower This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,381.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00597557 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00241348 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00047499 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00064325 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000832 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004610 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
