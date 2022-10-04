Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.13

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.13 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 64229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

