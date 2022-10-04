Uno Re (UNO) Price Tops $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Uno Re has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $196,838.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uno Re alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,121.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00605930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00605483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00243127 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 48,428,524 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uno Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uno Re and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.