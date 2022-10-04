Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Universal Health Services by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.83. 18,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,984. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.57 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

