United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.11 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 62.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

