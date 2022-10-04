United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.99

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

