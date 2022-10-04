Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) were up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 16,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 452,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Unisys Stock Up 11.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 83.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth $72,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.