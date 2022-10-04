Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) were up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 16,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 452,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
Unisys Stock Up 11.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $610.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Unisys
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unisys (UIS)
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.