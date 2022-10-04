Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 4.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Union Pacific by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UNP traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $203.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,213. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.73 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

