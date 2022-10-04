UniDex (UNIDX) Price Tops $1.12

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. UniDex has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One UniDex coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00005553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

