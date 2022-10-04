UCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,411.00 (UCOIN)

UCoin (UCOIN) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, UCoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One UCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000396 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010704 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
UCoin Profile
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UCoin
