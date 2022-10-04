UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,696 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 202,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,248. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.