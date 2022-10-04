Ubiq Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,574.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00277810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00139722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00727272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00593814 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,500,809 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

