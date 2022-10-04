Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $112,783.32 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79.

On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. 4,613,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,115. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.