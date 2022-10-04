Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $112,783.32 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79.
- On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of Twilio stock traded up $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. 4,613,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,115. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $373.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
