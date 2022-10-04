TTP Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,804,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 15.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TTP Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 215,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,368,367. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

