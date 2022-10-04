TTP Investments Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 0.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,349. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.