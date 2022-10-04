Trustpad (TPAD) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Trustpad (TPAD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Trustpad has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Trustpad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trustpad has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $76,761.00 worth of Trustpad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trustpad alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004537 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.01604991 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Trustpad Profile

Trustpad (CRYPTO:TPAD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 4th, 2021. Trustpad’s total supply is 97,848,770 coins. Trustpad’s official Twitter account is @trustPad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trustpad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustPad is a decentralized multi-chain fundraising platform enabling projects to raise capital and promise safety to early-stage investors. Stake TrustPad tokens to get priority access to promising projects.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trustpad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trustpad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trustpad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trustpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trustpad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.