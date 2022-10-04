Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $681.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Trinseo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

