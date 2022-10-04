Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 223,496 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

