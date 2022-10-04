Tranchess Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.40 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $80.40 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tranchess

Tranchess launched on June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

